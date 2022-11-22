CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.75

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$62.75 and traded as low as C$62.06. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$63.41, with a volume of 187,041 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCL.B shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.75.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.23 billion and a PE ratio of 18.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98.

Insider Activity at CCL Industries

About CCL Industries

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total transaction of C$435,338.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,319 shares in the company, valued at C$7,578,665.60. In related news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total value of C$435,338.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,578,665.60. Also, Senior Officer Nicolangelo Vecchiarelli sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$931,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$224,250. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,332 shares of company stock worth $3,090,225.

(Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.