Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Celestica were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica Profile

NYSE:CLS opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

