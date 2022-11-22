Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.87.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$26.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.86 and a 1-year high of C$31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,054.98. In related news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,054.98. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$648,922.28.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

