Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Upgraded by CSFB to Outperform

CSFB upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$37.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.87.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$26.55 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.86 and a 52-week high of C$31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total value of C$1,017,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$648,922.28. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total transaction of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares in the company, valued at C$28,009,620.30. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total value of C$1,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$648,922.28.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

