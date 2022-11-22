Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$35.00 target price on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.87.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$26.55 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.86 and a 52-week high of C$31.19. The stock has a market cap of C$50.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,009,620.30. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total value of C$1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$648,922.28. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,009,620.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

