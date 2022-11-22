Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,458 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $75.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55.

