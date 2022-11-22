Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 426 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,295,000 after buying an additional 202,070 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $152.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

