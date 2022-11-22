Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNHI. Oppenheimer raised CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

