Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,184 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.5 %

RGA stock opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $148.75. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Citigroup increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

