Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,797 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Price Performance
WRB opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.
W. R. Berkley Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
