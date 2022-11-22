Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,892 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

HE stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

