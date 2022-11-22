Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,953 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,368 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $15,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,955,000 after buying an additional 266,226 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,149,000 after buying an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $10,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,850. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.