Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,105 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1,950.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Articles

