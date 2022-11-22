Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $137.24.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.