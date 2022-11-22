Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 30.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

