Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $95.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

