Cerity Partners LLC Buys 7,570 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,465,000 after purchasing an additional 176,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 24.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after acquiring an additional 914,711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,583,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 610,400 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 5.9% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,251,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 237,142 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,819,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,032,000 after acquiring an additional 359,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

AGNC opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

