Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 142.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOMR. B. Riley cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Angel Oak Mortgage Stock Down 4.9 %

Angel Oak Mortgage Cuts Dividend

Shares of AOMR opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.40%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.07%.

Angel Oak Mortgage Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

