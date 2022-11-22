Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 427.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,180,000 after buying an additional 223,281 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

CBOE stock opened at $124.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

