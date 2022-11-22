Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,395 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4,038.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 900.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on DORM shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

DORM stock opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.