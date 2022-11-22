Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,608 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.30.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

