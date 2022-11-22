Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,855 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $287,000.

Shares of PSF stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

