Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

ILCB opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $67.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.