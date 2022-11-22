Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 689.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 143.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Up 0.2 %

MIDD opened at $139.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Middleby

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $230,696 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.