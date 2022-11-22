Cerity Partners LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $49.71.

