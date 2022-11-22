Cerity Partners LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 40,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,973. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs Stock Down 8.7 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $180.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.