Cerity Partners LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 313.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 36,929 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 31.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE RF opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

