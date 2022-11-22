Cerity Partners LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 215,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.