Cerity Partners LLC Has $266,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,995 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.50) to GBX 44 ($0.52) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.61) to GBX 55 ($0.65) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.69) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 50 ($0.59) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.84) to GBX 72 ($0.85) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

