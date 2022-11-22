Cerity Partners LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 205.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 103.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 119,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.39.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.