Cerity Partners LLC Has $273,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $927,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.90.

MDB opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.71 and a 200 day moving average of $253.27. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $570.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

