Cerity Partners LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 83,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -63.21, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.