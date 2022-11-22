Cerity Partners LLC Invests $241,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,597 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 363.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 49,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 233.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 123,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.6 %

DB stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

