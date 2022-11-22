Cerity Partners LLC Invests $250,000 in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,564,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $394,000.

DQ opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

