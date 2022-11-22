Cerity Partners LLC Invests $260,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,097,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.0 %

CW stock opened at $175.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.28. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.84 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.45 and a 200-day moving average of $146.03.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.