Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

IHG stock opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.