Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

OFC stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

