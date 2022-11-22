Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,117 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Wedbush decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Insider Activity

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TOL opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

