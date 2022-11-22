Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Soluna as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soluna during the first quarter worth about $4,065,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soluna during the first quarter worth about $1,961,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soluna during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Soluna in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Soluna in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Soluna alerts:

Soluna Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLNH opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.