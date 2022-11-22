Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

LBRDA opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.11. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

