Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULV stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15.

