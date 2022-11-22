Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 434 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

