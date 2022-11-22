Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 7,295 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 166.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $53,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 95.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 152.3% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $91.68.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

