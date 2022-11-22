Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

MPWR opened at $368.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,796 shares of company stock worth $16,370,121 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

