Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,977 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

KBE opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

