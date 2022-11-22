Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,749 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $97.39.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.