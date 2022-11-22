Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.8 %

PKG stock opened at $131.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.92.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

