Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,976 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.