Cerity Partners LLC Takes $244,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $335.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.10. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $719.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About EPAM Systems

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

