Cerity Partners LLC Takes $283,000 Position in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 55.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 164.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth $228,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 56.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZNH opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNH shares. HSBC downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

